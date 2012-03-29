Australia's Fairfax halts trade pending Domain announcement
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
March 29 Utah Valley University
* Moody's affirms A1 rating on Utah Valley University's (UVU) outstanding debt, outlook remains stable
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed