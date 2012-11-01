(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Probusinessbank's (PBB, 'B-'/Stable) series 7 RUB2bn senior unsecured bonds, due in September 2015, a Long-term local currency rating of 'B-', a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and a National Long-term Rating of 'BB-(rus)'.

The coupon rate for the first year has been set at 11.75%. The issue has a put option in September 2013. PBB's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund PBB's core business.

PBB is a mid-sized bank with consolidated assets of RUB153bn at end-H112. The bank focuses on SME and retail lending.