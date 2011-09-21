(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21- Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)
(PLN) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a
Positive Outlook.
"PLN's rating reflects very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages with
its parent - Republic of Indonesia ('BB+'/Positive), which warrants an
equalisation of ratings with those of Indonesia under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary linkage methodology," said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia
Pacific Energy & Utilities team.
PLN's IDR benefits from strong tangible support from the sovereign, in
particular, the substantial subsidies it receives through an established
mechanism. As the electricity tariffs that PLN is allowed to charge - approved
by the Indonesian Parliament - are below its costs of production, the government
pays PLN a compensating subsidy and a public service obligation margin. This
allows PLN to cover its operating expenses, including depreciation, interest and
financing costs and to partially meet its capex requirements. In addition, the
government provides support in the form of direct loans at concessional terms,
with loans from multinational agencies, equity, through soft loans from its
development funds, assistance in fuel supplies by mitigating some of PLN's
volume and price risks and guarantees for bank loans related to the first phase
of its fast track programme.
PLN's dominant generation capacity and position as the owner and operator of the
monopoly network and electricity supply businesses underpin its economic and
strategic importance to the functioning of the Indonesian economy. PLN is
critical to the execution of the national electricity policy and for Indonesia
to meet its industrialisation and economic growth objectives.
However, its standalone credit profile is weaker than that of its parent due to
high leverage levels and exposure to high fuel costs. PLN has a large
debt-funded capex programme to increase generation capacity and related network
assets. Provided that project execution risk is successfully managed, PLN's
operating margins should improve over the next five years, with new generation
capacity fuelled by cheaper coal supplies.
PLN's rating will be negatively affected by any negative rating action on
Indonesia. A negative rating action can also arise if the linkages with the
sovereign weaken, although Fitch does not expect PLN's policy role or support
from the sovereign to wane in the medium term. Conversely, PLN's ratings will be
upgraded if Indonesia's ratings are upgraded, provided there is no weakening of
the legal, operational and strategic ties with the state.