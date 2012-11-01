Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2010-1, Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-1 and Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-2 PLC, three UK Prime RMBS transactions. The Arran series comprises mortgage pools originated by The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and National Westminster Home Loans Ltd (NWHL). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The rights and obligations of NWHL as the administrator and seller will be transferred to National Westminster Bank plc (Natwest, 'A'/Stable/'F1') as per the Novation Deed effective from 1 November 2012. The transfer will impact all three transactions as Natwest is a deposit-taking institution. The novation to Natwest will result in an increase in exposure to set-off risk for the three transactions. The agency has re-analysed the transactions to take this risk into account.

The affirmations also reflect the transactions' robust performance and respective credit support which Fitch considers commensurate with their current ratings. The volume of loans in arrears by three months or more in Arran 2010-1, Arran 2011-1 and Arran 2011-2 is 0.3%, 0.2% and 0% respectively. The transactions feature a high level of over-collateralisation, which contributes towards the bulk of available credit enhancement. Credit support is also provided by the fully-funded non-amortising reserve funds.

The rating actions are as follows:

Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2010-1 PLC

Class A1b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A1c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3a: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class Mb: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class Mc: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class N: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-1 PLC

Class A1c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A1b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2a: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3a: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class M: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Arran Residential Mortgages Funding 2011-2 PLC

Class A1c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2a: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2b: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3a: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3c: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4c1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4c2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4c3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4c4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4c5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class M: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable