(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings believes that an increase in covered bond and structured finance issuance volumes is likely to be one of the consequences of the removal of implicit state-support for large UK banks. The creation of ring-fenced and non ring-fenced banks in the UK would likely see ring-fenced banks using structured finance debt to partly fund their assets and using covered bonds and structured finance in non-ring-fenced banks to lower their borrowing costs.

"Securitisation will continue to play a role in asset financing for ring-fenced banks, but Fitch expects to see the most dramatic change in financing at non ring-fenced banks, with structured finance and covered bonds playing a much larger role," says Ian Linnell, Group Managing Director and Fitch's global head of Structured Finance and Covered Bonds in London.

Investors in today's volatile markets frequently demand collateral, which means the increase in secured debt is not new for banks. However, the Independent Commission on Banking's proposed rules mean that even when the crisis passes, unsecured bank debt will find it hard to regain widespread support and will account for a lower proportion of a bank's funding than it did before the crisis.

Fitch believes that it is highly likely that a ring-fenced bank will issue structured finance debt in order to fund mortgages or loans that it elects to put in the ring-fenced bank. There will be a regulatory cap on the amount of wholesale debt a ring-fenced bank can issue. However, this cap is not stipulated in the ICB report and is unlikely to affect origination volumes because banks are free to originate mortgages and loans in either the ring-fenced or non ring-fenced bank.

For non ring-fenced banks, there are no proposed limits to wholesale funding and absent potential state support, the use of secured funding could increase. "The introduction of depositor preference for ring-fenced banks will also play a big role in changing the funding mix. Effective subordination for senior unsecured creditors will push banks towards doing as much secured funding as they are allowed," says Gerry Rawcliffe, Managing Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group. The presence of a developed market for covered bonds and traditional structured finance, such as credit card receivables and residential mortgage-backed securities, also makes this route appealing.