Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings says that Barclays PLC's results for Q312 were generally in line with the agency's expectation that Barclays Bank PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1'/'a') would continue to generate satisfactory underlying earnings, maintain strong liquidity and prepare for the introduction of Basel III. The results also underlined the bank's exposure to reputation, regulatory and litigation risks: the GBP700m provision for payment protection insurance (PPI) redress charged in Q312 made a significant dent in quarterly earnings and brought the total PPI provision to GBP2bn at the same time as the bank announced additional investigations in the US. The latest results announcement has no rating implication.

Adjusted for a GBP1.1bn fair value of own debt loss and excluding the GBP700m provision for PPI redress, Barclays reported Q312 pre-tax profit of GBP1.7bn. On this basis, pre-tax profit was 3% lower than in the previous quarter but improved materially from the GBP1.3bn adjusted pre-tax profit in Q311. All divisions, with the exception of wealth and investment management, where pre-tax profit remained stable, saw a modest decline in pre-tax profit quarter-on-quarter (qoq). The year-on-year improvement in the bank's profitability was driven by the better performance of the investment bank.

Barclays pro-forma Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, including about GBP400m internally generated capital in Q412, stood at 9.1% at end-September 2012, which includes a 30bp positive impact from planned management action to reduce risk-weighted assets (RWA) until year-end. On a 'look-through' basis, the bank's CET1 ratio stood at about 8.2%.

The pro-forma 'look-through' CET1 capital projected for 1 January 2013 includes the bank's updated estimates on deductions for prudential valuation adjustments and debit valuation adjustments. As a result, the difference between the transitional CET1 ratio and the full 'look-through' CET1 ratio increased to 90bp from the 60bp presented for end-June 2012. In addition, if the deductions for the prudential valuation adjustments apply without phasing-in, the bank's pro-forma CET1 ratio would stand at 8.8% rather than 9.1% at end-September 2012.

Together with increases in RWA in Q412, which will include increased RWA for operational risk, the impact of debit valuation adjustments and prudential valuation adjustments illustrate that uncertainty remains over the final reported Basel III capital ratios. Fitch expects Barclays to achieve and maintain sound capital ratios, which are necessary for operating as a global universal bank.

During Q312, Barclays Bank's pool of liquid assets was reduced marginally but remained large at GBP160bn at end-September 2012 and is a ratings strength. The bank changed the composition of the liquidity pool during Q312, reducing the proportion of cash and deposits with central banks to 62% from 73%; increasing investments in highly rated government bonds. The quality of the liquidity pool remains good, and covers the GBP113bn short-term unsecured wholesale funding maturing over the coming 12 months by 142%.

Q312 pre-tax profit in the investment bank declined 6% qoq to GBP937m, but was significantly up compared with GBP388m in Q311. Unlike most of Barclays Bank's peers, revenue from fixed income trading fell in Q312 compared with the previous quarter. The 20% drop in fixed income trading revenue to GBP1.6bn followed a strong Q212, and the bank expects its fixed income business to be less affected by market conditions, which means that it is likely to underperform its peers in strong market conditions. In equities and prime services, Barclays increased revenue by 26% in Q312 to GBP534m, and investment banking income remained broadly stable at GBP487m. Operating expenses in the investment bank declined 6% qoq, and credit impairment charges dropped sharply after a relatively high GBP248m charge in Q212.

Adjusted pre-tax profit at Barclays Bank's retail and business banking fell 8% qoq to GBP794m in Q312. The performance of the bank's African business suffered from high loan impairment charges on South African residential mortgages and higher operating costs, and the bank's European retail and business banking operations continued to generate a loss as income generation remained under pressure and credit impairment charges remain high. Pre-tax profit at Barclays Bank's UK operations, adjusted for the PPI redress provision, fell only modestly by 3%, while Barclaycard's Q312 adjusted pre-tax profit fell 2% qoq.

The overall performance of the UK business and Barclaycard remained sound in 9M12 as lower loan impairment charges in both businesses compensated for pressure on income generation as the contribution to income from structural interest rate hedges has reduced.