Sept 21- Fitch Ratings believes that even in the recent turbulent markets, strong investment grade European corporates' safe-haven status provides them with opportunities to reduce their all-in debt costs. The handful of corporates that were able to exploit the bond issuance window last week achieved very attractive pricing, below corporates' effective interest cost for 2010 and comparable with or below that of bonds issued in the past year.

This contrasts sharply with the wider market, which, as measured by Fitch's European CDS index, is 60% wider than a year ago.

For example, Teliasonera ('A-'/Stable) sold Euro bonds at an all-in rate of 4.04%, marginally above the 3.9% it paid in October 2010. Suez Environnement and Autoroutes du Sud (Vinci, 'BBB+'/Stable) both priced within 2010 issuance prices. Schneider Electric was about 60bp wider than its 2010 issuance but lowest of the pack at 3.5%. All display strong investment-grade profiles.

This pricing compares to the median current effective interest paid for European investment grade corporates of 4.98%, or 4.71% for issuers rated 'A-' or above, based on Fitch's European portfolio.

Fitch's view continues to be that in the short term, investment-grade corporates are well-placed, with strong balance sheets, streamlined cost structures,resilience to forex, interest rate and commodity price movements, and ratings based on little better than inflationary revenue growth. In the longer term, corporates have historically shown higher default rates than other sectors, justifying their lower ratings.