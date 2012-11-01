(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Romania's EUR1.5bn bond, due 7 November 2019 a 'BBB-' rating. The bond has a coupon of 4.875%. The rating is in line with Romania's 'BBB-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on which the Outlook is Stable.