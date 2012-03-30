(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Australian Postal Corp. ----------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Services, NEC

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Nov-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

16-Feb-2003 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Australian Postal Corp. (Australia Post), the country's state-owned postal carrier, are based on our view of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'aa-'. Also underpinning the ratings is our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Australian government (Commonwealth of Australia, unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+ rating) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Australia Post, if necessary.