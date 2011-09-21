(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings says SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt's (S1B; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' rating is not impacted by the implementation of Fitch's updated covered bond counterparty criteria (see "Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria", dated 14 March 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com).

The ratings are based on SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 16.2%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. Fitch found that an OC of 8.50% is sufficient for its cash-flow model to sustain a 'AA+' level of stress. The projected recoveries of more than 91% on the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario justify an one-notch uplift from 'AA+' to 'AAA' under Fitch's covered bonds methodology. The OC supporting the rating is lower than the lowest OC observed over the last 12 months, at 9.3%.

The increase in the D-Factor to 16.2% from 15.3% follows the programme's review in light of Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. The increased D-Factor incorporates the agency's analysis of the potential replacement of a derivative counterparty and the liquidity risk posed by potential termination payments due under derivative contracts registered in the cover pool following a counterparty's default. These payments rank pari passu with the covered bonds. Since all derivative contracts are entered into with a number of external parties, the exposure to swap counterparties is considered limited as regards replacement and liquidity risk, and the D-Factor adjustment has been minimal. The programme's D-Factor also takes into account the segregation of assets, the mechanisms that are in place to cover any liquidity shortfalls, the possibility of an alternative management of the cover pool and covered bonds should the issuer default, and the involvement of the Norwegian regulator towards the covered bonds.

The outstanding covered bonds, totalling NOK96.23bn, are secured over a cover pool of first lien mortgages on Norwegian residential properties transferred to S1B, a legal entity established in order to acquire mortgages from the owner banks in the SpareBank 1 Alliance and finance these operations through the issuance of covered bonds. As of September 2011, the cover pool amounted to NOK105.13bn (including substitute assets of NOK6.5bn mainly comprising highly rated Nordic covered bonds and Norwegian treasury bills). The cover bonds are denominated in NOK, EUR and USD and swapped into floating rate in NOK.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.