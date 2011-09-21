(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the fairly resilient levels of economic activity across Africa during the global credit crisis and the subsequent improvement should underpin the ongoing development of African banks.

The relatively quick rebound in commodity prices since the global credit crisis has assisted the continent's recovery. The rapid increase in China's investment and trade flows with Africa have also contributed to the improved performance. Reorientation of trade to the fast growing Asian countries and other developing countries will continue to support export growth.

Fitch says that the continent's rapidly growing economies and underbanked position means that African banks have strong growth potential, but considers that improvements in corporate governance, transparency and risk management will be key to managing the associated risks. Rapid growth in retail banking could be a key feature of future credit growth and project and infrastructure financing could become increasingly popular as countries seek to address some of their infrastructure needs.

The agency notes that a significant number of banking systems in Africa are fragmented, resulting in a lack of scale. This negatively impacts revenues and efficiency indicators, although relatively high interest margins are offset by high infrastructure and operating costs. The agency considers that the financial performance indicators of certain systems could be significantly lower if appropriate levels of impairment charges were raised for non-performing loans.

Asset quality indicators for certain systems are weak and coverage ratios low. However, most systems operate with conservative levels of liquidity with loans/deposits ratios less than 80%. Levels of capitalisation varies by country, with Fitch considering the minimum regulatory capital requirements in certain countries to be low, given the inherent risks, trends in credit growth and levels of provisioning.

