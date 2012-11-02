UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Tokai Labour Bank Series 8 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates
JPY20 billion pass-through fixed-rate notes due December 2047
Class Rating Amount Coupon type Subordination level
Senior trust certificates 1
AAA (sf) JPY7 bil. Fixed 14.4%
Senior trust certificates 2
AAA (sf) JPY13 bil. Fixed 14.4%
The transaction's closing date will be Dec. 3, 2012.
NOTES
The basic approach to calculating the subordination level is as follows:
1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)
A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations
B: prior obligations to the rated obligations
C: underlying assets (including cash)
D: liquidity reserves
E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinated obligations
(seller's interest, etc.)
In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied. If multiple classes are assigned the same ratings, the subordination level of the lowest class is described.
