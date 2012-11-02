PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Tokai Labour Bank Series 8 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

JPY20 billion pass-through fixed-rate notes due December 2047

Class Rating Amount Coupon type Subordination level

Senior trust certificates 1

AAA (sf) JPY7 bil. Fixed 14.4%

Senior trust certificates 2

AAA (sf) JPY13 bil. Fixed 14.4%

The transaction's closing date will be Dec. 3, 2012.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the subordination level is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinated obligations

(seller's interest, etc.)

In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied. If multiple classes are assigned the same ratings, the subordination level of the lowest class is described.