(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
OVERVIEW
-- Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of credit
card receivables, and Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL is backed by the Applause 2012-1 beneficial
interests.
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests and
our 'AAA' rating to the Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL, reflecting our view of the credit quality of
the underlying assets, as well as the transaction's structure, pool characteristics, credit
support, legal risks, and other factors.
Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to
the fixed-rate Applause 2012-1 beneficial interests asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction,
and its 'AAA' rating to the fixed-rate Applause 2012-1 Trust ABL, due February 2018 (see list
below). The beneficial interests are secured by a pool of credit card shopping receivables and
credit card cash advance receivables (hereafter, collectively referred to as "credit card
receivables") originated under credit card agreements, and the trust asset-backed loan (ABL) is
backed by the beneficial interests. The final issue amount of the 2012-1 beneficial interests
has been increased to JPY5.0 billion from the JPY4.0 billion planned when the preliminary
ratings were assigned on March 2, 2012. Likewise, the final amount of the 2012-1 Trust ABL has
been changed to JPY1.0 billion from JPY4.0 billion.
This transaction has been issued under the existing master trust. The originator
additionally entrusted a pool of credit card receivables and cash with the trustee. The
originator then received the 2012-1 beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests,
the seller's beneficial interests, and the reserve beneficial interests. The 2012-1 beneficial
interests were partly sold to investors. The originator then re-entrusted a portion of the
2012-1 beneficial interests (the 2012-1 beneficial interests not sold to investors) with the
re-trustee, which in turn issued "re-entrusted beneficial interests" and "re-entrusted reserve
beneficial interests." The re-trustee then borrowed funds from the 2012-1 Trust ABL lender based
on the ABL agreement and used the funds to redeem the re-entrusted beneficial interests. Nippon
Standard & Poor's has assigned its ratings to the 2012-1 beneficial interests and 2012-1 Trust
ABL issued/extended under this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest
and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
February 2018.
The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:
-- The credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the characteristics and
historical performance of the collateral assets, as well as the business conditions that we have
forecast for the obligors and consumer finance companies;
-- The ample credit support provided via overcollateralization;
-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics in the event of deterioration in the
performance of the underlying assets, including (1) a default trap, in which excess interest
from the asset pool will be used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables; (2) the
establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert the transaction to a monthly
pass-through turbo structure; and (3) the establishment of a dynamic reserve to provide credit
support to the transaction upon an increase in the default rate;
-- The quality and capability of the originator as a servicer for this transaction;
-- The appointment of two companies, a servicer licensed by the Ministry of Justice under
Japan's Servicer Law and a nonservicer, as the backup servicers at the outset of the
transaction, to mitigate any adverse impact should certain credit events involving the servicer
arise in the future;
-- The mitigation of commingling risk through the maintenance of the seller's beneficial
interests at a certain level and through the servicer's provision of an advance in the event of
a shortage of seller's beneficial interests;
-- The establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the transaction,
which mitigates liquidity risk at the time of a servicer replacement; and
-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the credit card
receivables for the beneficial interests, the transfer of the beneficial interests, and the
re-entrustment of the beneficial interests for the trust ABL, none of which will be considered
as security interest or a part of the originator's property in the event of the bankruptcy of
the originator