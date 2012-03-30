(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- SRE Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--
10-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--
18-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on China-based property developer SRE Group Ltd. reflects the
group's small scale, limited projects, high leverage, and volatile margins.
The rating also takes into account the execution risk to projects outside the
company's home market of Shanghai. SRE's somewhat established record in
Shanghai, and the good location and low land costs of some of its projects
temper the above weaknesses.