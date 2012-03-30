(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- SRE Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--

10-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

18-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer SRE Group Ltd. reflects the group's small scale, limited projects, high leverage, and volatile margins. The rating also takes into account the execution risk to projects outside the company's home market of Shanghai. SRE's somewhat established record in Shanghai, and the good location and low land costs of some of its projects temper the above weaknesses.