March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited's USD400m 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2017 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd (Zoomlion, 'BBB-'/Stable). This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 15 March 2012.

Zoomlion's ratings are supported by its scale, market leadership and profitability. Zoomlion is a market leader in China for concrete machinery and crane machinery - the company's core products, which contributed to 45.8% and 33.7% of its 2011 revenue respectively. It has significant scale with 2011 EBITDA of CNY10bn.

In addition, Zoomlion's low operational and financial leverage lend it significant flexibility to mitigate demand cyclicality. As of end-2011, Zoomlion was in a net cash position and fund-flows from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage was below 2.0x. Its strong liquidity and low financial leverage also provide it with scope for future expansion both in China and overseas.

The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion's exposure to the highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification away from China, and negative free cash flow generation.

Majority of Zoomlion's revenue was from construction-related machines, and over 90% was from the Chinese market. There is also execution risk relating to Zoomlion's future overseas expansion plans. Zoomlion's dependence on a few suppliers for hydraulic parts procurement poses an additional risk.