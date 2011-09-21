(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Ginni Filaments Limited's (Ginni) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The ratings are constrained by inventory losses of INR384m incurred in Q1FY12 (quarter end June) and a further loss of INR150m is expected in Q2 due to volatile cotton/cotton yarn prices. Ginni had raw material inventory of INR1,358m as of 31 March 2011, and since then cotton prices have fallen 40%. This is likely to lead to significantly lower EBITDA and net losses in FY12, further widening Ginni's accumulated losses on the balance sheet (INR200m as of FY11). Cotton yarn is Ginni's largest sales contributor (60% in FY11).

The ratings continue to benefit from Ginni's vertically integrated business model, and improving product mix with reasonable diversification into higher-growth and -margin textiles (non-woven fabrics and wipes). Such products accounted for 20% -25% of total sales during FY08-FY11, protecting revenue and margins from the cotton cycle to a certain extent. Nevertheless, 60%-70% of the sales are for export, exposing the company to forex risk, which is only 30% hedged.

Ginni's EBITDA grew 35% yoy in FY11 to INR896m on account of a rally in yarn prices, leading to an improvement in net debt/EBITDA to 4.7x from 5.8x in FY10, 11.4x in FY09. However, with significant inventory losses burdening EBITDA during FY12, any further deleveraging is likely to be slow and net leverage for FY12 is expected to be significantly higher than in FY11.

The ratings continue to be constrained by low debt service coverage and volatile margins. This means Ginni's leverage metrics are vulnerable to a fall in EBITDA margins, particularly given its significant debt (INR4,272m as of 31 March 2011) and considerable debt maturities (INR1,330m) over FY12 to FY15.

Weaker profitability and cash flows leading to reduced debt servicing capability may lead to negative rating action. Any new sizable debt-funded capex in the short-to-medium term could be onerous on Ginni's credit profile and also act as a negative rating driver. Recovery of operating profitability on a sustained basis and corresponding improvement in liquidity would be a positive rating driver.

Ginni is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer of yarn, fabrics and garments and has a reasonable diversification into technical textiles. In FY11, Ginni reported net sales of INR6.9bn (FY10: INR5.1bn), operating EBITDA of INR896m (INR663m) and net income of INR183m (INR52m).

Ginni's bank loan ratings have been affirmed as follows:

- INR1,886m term loans (reduced from INR2039m): 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR1,300m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR400m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'