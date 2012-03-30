(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- There has been significant improvement in the credit quality of the underlying collateral in Prospero CLO II.

-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction.

-- Prospero CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in October 2006.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Prospero CLO II B.V. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction, using data from the latest available trustee report (dated Feb. 8, 2012). We have considered recent transaction developments, and our criteria for rating corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Related Criteria And Research".

The trustee report shows that all of the transaction's overcollateralization tests are currently passing and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.27% from 2.70% since we published our previous update on this transaction (see "Transaction Update: Prospero CLO II B.V.," published on May 7, 2010). It also shows that the percentage of portfolio assets that we consider in our analysis as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased since our previous review, to 0.0% from 3.5%. This reduction of assets treated as defaulted, together with the amortization of the class A-1-A, A-1-B, and A-1-C notes, has caused the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes to increase.

From our analysis, we have observed a significant positive ratings migration within the portfolio, which has resulted in lower scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our CDO Evaluator 6.0 rating model.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported weighted-average spread of 3.27%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate and exchange rate stress scenarios.

Approximately 29.6% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are not U.S. dollar-denominated. The issuer has not entered into any derivative agreement to mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses. We have therefore applied appropriate stresses in our cash flow modeling.

We have observed from our analysis that the credit support available to all classes of notes is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. Accordingly, we have raised our ratings on the class A-1-A, A-1-B, A-1-C, A-1-VF, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes.

Prospero CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in October 2006 and is managed by Alcentra NY, LLC.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.