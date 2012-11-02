(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Mega Tbk's (Bank Mega) National Long-Term rating at 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

At the same time Fitch has also affirmed Bank Mega's subordinated debt at 'BBB(idn)'. The subordinated debt rating is rated three notches lower than Bank Mega's National Long-Term rating, reflecting the debenture's subordinated status and the going-concern loss-absorption mechanism, one notch for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk.

The National Long-Term rating reflects the bank's weaknesses including a small franchise, concentrated funding profile, and weakened asset quality. These are counterbalanced by its increased profitability and adequate capital buffer. Bank Mega's rapid expansion into small medium enterprise (SME) lending may result in weakened risk-adjusted profitability and/or further weakening in asset quality, and this may prompt the agency to revise Bank Mega's Outlook to Negative from Stable or to downgrade its rating. The potential for a Positive Outlook revision or Upgrade is limited, given the bank's still modest franchise compared to higher rated local peers as well as its weak asset quality.

Non-performing loans increased to 1.4% at end-H112 (2011: 1%) mainly due to the bank's strategy to expand into the higher risk SME segment, although it is still below the industry average of 2.2%. Given the bank's limited experience in the SME segment, continuing rapid growth in SME lending, in Fitch's view, is likely to pressure its asset quality further or even erode its capital in a stress scenario. Therefore, the bank's provisioning levels are expected to increase in the near to medium term. The bank has taken steps to strengthen its risk management in H112 through the appointment of new directors with responsibility over risk management, compliance and regional business operations.

The bank's long-term plan is to keep the proportion of higher-margin retail businesses (consumer and SME) to about 75% of total loans from about 60% at end-H112. This strategy has resulted in the improvement of Bank Mega's profitability. However, Fitch believes that its profitability will face increasing challenges as a result of intensifying market competition in 2012-2013.

Fitch expects Bank Mega to maintain sufficient capitalization in the near to medium term. Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 15.3% and 16.3% respectively at end-H112. The proportion of demand and savings deposits remains steady at 49% at end-H112 (2011: 47%), as Bank Mega continues to focus on expanding this low cost-funding, although the bank's funding remained fairly concentrated at end-H112.

Bank Mega was established in 1969. It was acquired by the privately-owned Para Group in 1996. After a public listing in 2000 and subsequent rights issues, Para Group's stake was diluted to 57.82% at end-2010. The bank accounted for 1.5% of system assets in Indonesia at end-H112.