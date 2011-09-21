(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Holmes Master Issuer's residential mortgage-backed notes series 2011-3.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Holmes Master Issuer PLC's $3,250 million, EUR200 million, and GBP165 million floating-rate mortgage-backed notes series 2011-3 (see list below).

Santander UK PLC (SANS_p.L) sponsors three U.K. residential mortgage master trusts (Holmes, Fosse, and Langton). In October 2010, Santander UK restructured its interests across the Langton and Holmes trusts. This is the fourth issuance from the Holmes master trust since the restructure.

Pursuant to the restructure, all of the Funding 2 intercompany loans and the corresponding Holmes notes were redeemed in full. Correspondingly, the mortgage trust was reduced to GBP14.7 billion from GBP52.6 billion in September 2010. Funding 2 was liquidated as a part of this restructure. The series 2011-3 issuance has provided an intercompany loan to Funding.

Santander UK made a number of alterations to the trust as a result of the restructure: It introduced a redemption reserve for the series 2007-1 and 2007-2 notes; it consolidated the first, second, and third reserve funds (following the redemption of the series 2007-1 and 2007-2 notes); and it introduced the ability to issue subordinated class Z notes (corresponding to 'NR' term advances at the Funding level). As is the case in both the Fosse and Langton master trusts, any Holmes 'NR' term advances are subordinated to the first reserve fund in the priority of payments and provide enhancement for all other term advances.

A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales indirectly collateralize the notes. Santander UK originated all of the loans in the master trust.