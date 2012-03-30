(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Overview

-- U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC continued to strengthen its credit metrics in 2011, supported by a stable advertising environment and almost GBP340 million of debt reduction through bond buybacks.

-- We are therefore raising our issuer and unsecured debt ratings on ITV to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ITV's credit measures will remain commensurate with the current rating even in a more challenging economic environment.

Rating Action

