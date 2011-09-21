(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- As of the August 2011 payment date, interest on the class F notes in Santander Hipotecario 6 has partially defaulted.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on the class F notes.

-- We reviewed this transaction in July 2011 and affirmed all the ratings at that time.

-- Santander Hipotecario 6, originated by Banco Santander , closed in May 2010 and is collateralized by first-lien mortgage backed loans granted to individuals to buy a residential property.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 6's class F notes (see list below).

At closing, the class F notes were used to fund the reserve fund and are not backed by securitized assets. As of the last payment date in August 2011, this class of notes has partially defaulted, as only 59.58% of the interest due on these notes was paid. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class F notes to 'D (sf)'.

The rest of the notes, which we affirmed in July 2011, remain unaffected, as there has been no depletion of the reserve fund (which is at its required level) or significant deterioration in the quality of the pool.

As of August 2011, the percentage of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 5.28%, up from 4.14% on the May 2011 interest payment date (IPD), and defaulted loans represented 0.09% of the outstanding balance of the assets, compared with 0.02% on the May 2011 IPD. These increases are normal, given the short seasoning of this transaction, and we took them into account at closing in our rating stability analysis.

The portfolio, originated by Banco Santander S.A., comprises residential mortgage-backed loans granted to individuals in Spain to buy a property.