Sept 21- Fitch has affirmed Rain CII Carbon Vizag Ltd's (RCCVL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B', its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' and simultaneously removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the release.

The resolution of the RWN follows Fitch's detailed analysis of RCCVL's holding structure post restructuring, which led to CPC Holdings USA LLC (CPCHUSA) to be the holding company for RCCVL and Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCUS). Earlier, RCCVL (earlier Rain CII Carbon India Ltd) was the holding company for RCCUS.

Fitch continues to take a consolidated view of the Indian and US calcining business represented by RCCVL and RCCUS - collectively referred to as Rain. Fitch believes that the operational, strategic and legal linkages between the entities continue to be strong post restructuring, with the Indian operations benefiting significantly from RCCUS's strong sourcing relationships with large refiners in the US for scarce anode-grade green petroleum coke (GPC). RCCVL's plant location on India's east cost also provides Rain easy access to Indian and most emerging economies in Asia and Africa. CPCHUSA has also provided guarantees for significant part of RCCVL's debt. Fitch, however, notes that the revised structure does provide flexibility to upstream cash flows to holding companies.

The ratings continue to reflect Rain's position as one of the world's largest merchant calciners with revenue increasing to USD663m in 2010 (2009: USD595.1m) and an EBITDA margin of 25.9% (26.3%). In H111, consolidated revenues further increased to USD492.2m with an EBITDA margin of 30%. Rain has a competitive cost structure, supported by the waste heat recovery at four of its plants, keeping the cost of operations low. RCCUS is also executing a waste heat recovery plant at its Lake Charles facility in US. Further, RCCUS has repaid most of its outstanding term debts in 2010 with proceeds from a new bond issuance, which has lowered interest cost and extended repayment schedule.

The ratings are constrained by the moderate credit metrics of the consolidated entity and raw material price fluctuations. Consolidated net financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) improved marginally to 2.8x in 2010 (2009: 3.0x), while its interest coverage (EBITDA/ interest) was 4.2x (3.8x) and fund flow from operations (FFO) interest cover was 3.2x (3.1x). Interest expense excludes one-time cost of USD31.7m relating to pre-payment of debt.

Negative rating action may result from any material deterioration in Rain's operating performance and/or a decline in spreads between GPC/calcined petroleum coke In any case, FFO interest coverage of below 3x on a sustained basis may impact the ratings negatively. Conversely, strong positive free cash flows and FFO interest coverage of above 5x on a sustained basis may be positive for the ratings.

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on RCCVL's instruments:

- Outstanding USD76.9m senior secured term loans Tranche D: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3' and assigned 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- Senior secured revolver USD15m Tranche E1 andUSD39.3m Tranche E2: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3' and 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'