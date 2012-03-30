(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Ratings -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Subdividers and
developers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--
08-Nov-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil 8.% nts due 12/01/2016 BB-/WatchN 30-Sep-2008
US$500 mil 9.65% nts due 08/03/2017 BB-/WatchN 26-Jul-2010
US$350 mil 11.% nts due 03/08/2018 BB-/WatchN 01-Mar-2011