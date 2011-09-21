(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21- Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. benefits from
strong industry conditions and a leading position in the small, but growing
operating lease market for rail freight cars in Russia.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to
Brunswick Rail.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Brunswick Rail will maintain
adequate liquidity, with adjusted FFO to debt in the 15%-20% range.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating to Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. The outlook is stable.
The rating reflects our view of Brunswick Rail's fair business risk profile
and aggressive financial risk profile. The rating reflects the refinancing
risk associated with the company's syndicated loan facility due in August
2012; evolving industry dynamics; and Brunswick Rail's aggressive growth
strategy, which requires significant investments and results in negative free
operating cash flow. That said, Brunswick Rail currently benefits from the
strong demand for rail freight cars in Russia and the fact that many of its
leases extend for about another three years, therefore providing some level of
cash flow stability.
Evolving industry dynamics could alter the competitive landscape, and
Brunswick Rail's limited scale and high customer concentration represents one
of the company's most prominent business risks. JSC Russian Railways
(BBB/Stable/--)--the indirect owner of 45% of the freight car fleet in
Russia--has announced plans to sell off a majority stake in its subsidiary JSC
Freight One (BBB-/Stable/A-3) in 2011, which could introduce new competitors
or new market strategies to the Russian rail freight market. The company's
multiyear operating leases--which have an average remaining tenor of about
three years--and well-developed credit risk policy, partially mitigate this
risk.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Brunswick Rail will maintain an
adequate liquidity position despite its considerable refinancing needs. It
also reflects our belief that the company will maintain adjusted FFO to debt
in the 15%-20% range and that operating performance will remain robust, with
strong utilization rates and profitability levels.
We could lower the rating if the company were to fail to maintain adequate
liquidity, especially given the maturity of its August 2012 syndicated loan
facility. Downside pressure could arise from weakening economic conditions
leading to lower utilization rates and counterparty defaults. It could also
arise from increasing competition, or more aggressive financial policies such
as large debt-funded acquisitions without corresponding lease contracts.
We consider upward rating movement to be unlikely in the near term given
Brunswick Rail's refinancing requirements in 2012.
