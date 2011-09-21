(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. benefits from strong industry conditions and a leading position in the small, but growing operating lease market for rail freight cars in Russia.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Brunswick Rail.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Brunswick Rail will maintain adequate liquidity, with adjusted FFO to debt in the 15%-20% range.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. The outlook is stable.

The rating reflects our view of Brunswick Rail's fair business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The rating reflects the refinancing risk associated with the company's syndicated loan facility due in August 2012; evolving industry dynamics; and Brunswick Rail's aggressive growth strategy, which requires significant investments and results in negative free operating cash flow. That said, Brunswick Rail currently benefits from the strong demand for rail freight cars in Russia and the fact that many of its leases extend for about another three years, therefore providing some level of cash flow stability.

Evolving industry dynamics could alter the competitive landscape, and Brunswick Rail's limited scale and high customer concentration represents one of the company's most prominent business risks. JSC Russian Railways (BBB/Stable/--)--the indirect owner of 45% of the freight car fleet in Russia--has announced plans to sell off a majority stake in its subsidiary JSC Freight One (BBB-/Stable/A-3) in 2011, which could introduce new competitors or new market strategies to the Russian rail freight market. The company's multiyear operating leases--which have an average remaining tenor of about three years--and well-developed credit risk policy, partially mitigate this risk.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Brunswick Rail will maintain an adequate liquidity position despite its considerable refinancing needs. It also reflects our belief that the company will maintain adjusted FFO to debt in the 15%-20% range and that operating performance will remain robust, with strong utilization rates and profitability levels.

We could lower the rating if the company were to fail to maintain adequate liquidity, especially given the maturity of its August 2012 syndicated loan facility. Downside pressure could arise from weakening economic conditions leading to lower utilization rates and counterparty defaults. It could also arise from increasing competition, or more aggressive financial policies such as large debt-funded acquisitions without corresponding lease contracts.

We consider upward rating movement to be unlikely in the near term given Brunswick Rail's refinancing requirements in 2012.

