(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based life insurer Volkswohl Bund Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (VBL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects VBL's strong capitalisation, investment earnings, and business position within the independent financial advisors (IFAs) and sales organisations markets, strong gross written premium (GWP) growth, and sound expense ratios. Negative rating drivers are the low level of diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels.

VBL's shareholders' funds increased to EUR91.8m from EUR76.8m in 2010. The company's free fund for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, significantly increased to EUR499.0m in 2010 (2009: EUR441.4m). Fitch expects stable development in 2011. The agency believes capitalisation will remain very strong, on the basis of its risk-adjusted assessment, as well as the regulatory solvency ratios.

VBL achieved a net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.7% in 2010 (2009: 5.1%) while the market reported a NIRR of 4.3% (2009: 4.2%). The decrease was partly driven by the low interest yield environment and the fact that VBL had to write up values of certain investments at the end of the prior year, which supported the stronger performance of its investment portfolio in 2009. Within the actual capital market environment, Fitch expects that VBL's 2011 NIRR will reduce, but will be above the market average.

VBL continues to generate strong operating cash flows, reducing liquidity risk. Expense and mortality profits have been consistently strong. In 2010, VBL's administration expense ratio was 2.0% and the acquisition expense ratio was 5.0%, better than the market averages of 2.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Fitch expects VBL's 2011 administration expense ratio to be better than the market average.

VBL primarily serves sales organisations and IFAs. Also, geographical diversification is low as VBL operates in Germany only.

Given VBL's current rating level, Fitch views an upgrade of the rating as unlikely in the near to mid-term as the level of VBL's diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels constrains VBL's credit profile. Key rating drivers for a downgrade include deteriorated capital position with a solvency margin below of 170%, weakened market position and decline in GWP.

VBL is the holding company of the Volkswohl Bund group. It has the legal form of a mutual and is Volkswohl Bund group's most important operating entity, with total assets of EUR7.7bn, equating to 99% of the group's total in 2010. The company focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. VBL generated GWP of EUR1.2bn and its non-life subsidiary Volkswohl Bund Sachversicherung AG generated GWP of EUR72.2m in 2010.