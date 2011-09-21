(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings in its report published today, analyses the key aspects that differentiate tractor loans from other asset classes like commercial vehicle and construction equipment loans and their resulting impact on asset-backed securitisations of tractor loans. The report analyses close to 80,000 loans amounting to INR21.9bn, originated between 2004 to 2010 by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable).

Performance of tractor loans improved significantly for the 2008-2009 vintage compared with the 2005-2007 vintage, with 180+ days past due delinquencies dropping to 3%-5% from 7%-9%. Fitch attributed this to improved cash flows for rural borrowers due to multiple uses of tractors including for non-farm usage, minimum support prices for agricultural crops that are more in line with key input costs and falling loan-to-value ratios (LTVs).

The report also looks at the linkages between delinquencies of tractor loans and characteristics such as payment frequency, LTV and geography so as to understand the relative performance of one segment over the other. "Default for loans with LTVs below 50% was found to be 90% lower than loans with LTVs of more than 80%," says Jatin Nanaware, Associate Director with Fitch's Structured Finance Team, India. "The analysis also indicated that defaults in loans remain unaffected by payment frequency and that half-yearly loans perform the same way as monthly loans."

"One of the key aspects of the report is the analysis of liquidity gaps in tractor loan ABS transactions. This is significant because while investor payouts in Indian ABS is monthly, close to 70% of loans in the securitisation pool backed by tractor loans are paid on quarterly or half-yearly, leading to short-term cash flow mismatches. This risk is not present in other asset classes and to that extent Fitch incorporates stress analysis to account for liquidity issues while rating new tractor loan ABS transactions," says Sandeep Singh, Senior Director with Fitch's Structured Finance team, India.

Fitch believes that the unique characteristics that set tractor loans apart from other asset classes (like commercial vehicle loans or construction equipment loans that are securitised in India) are a largely rural customer profile which has little formal credit track record, the payment frequency of loans (frequently payments are made semi-annually rather than the monthly) and slower depreciation of the underlying asset.

The report is available on www.fitchindia.com and www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ABS of Indian Tractor Loans

here