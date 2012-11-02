(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Bank Mega Tbk's (Bank Mega) at 'A (idn)'. Stable prospects. At the same time Fitch has affirmed the ratings of subordinated Mega Bank at 'BBB (idn)'. Subdordinasi debt is rated three notches below the National Long-Term rating of Bank Mega, which reflects the subordinated status and mechanism of going-concern loss-absorption, one notch to notch loss severity and two for non-performance risk.

The ratings reflect the bank's weaknesses include the small size of the franchise, concentrated funding profile and weakening asset quality. However, things are offset by the increase in profitability and adequate capital. The rapid expansion of bank lending to small medium enterprise (SME) will be able to cause a decrease in profitability associated with the risk and / or weakening asset quality further, and this can lead Fitch to revise the Bank's outlook to Negative from Stable Mega or downgrade. The potential for positive prospects and rank increases is limited, given the franchise is still small compared to its competitors, namely the local bank with a higher ranking and also weak asset quality.

NPL ratio rose to 1.4% at end-Juni2012 caused bank strategy for expansion into the SME segment which has a higher risk, although still lower than the industry average of 2.2%. Given the bank's limited experience in the SME segment, the rapid growth in SME lending, in Fitch's view, would be able to push further asset quality or erode bank capital in the stress scenario. Therefore, the reserve level is expected to rise in the near and medium term. Mega Bank has taken steps to strengthen risk management in the first half of 2012 by appointing several new directors who have responsibility for risk management, compliance and business operations regionally.

Mega Bank has a long-term plan to keep a portion of the retail (consumer and SME) high margin to around 75% from 60% at the end of June 2012. This strategy has led to improved profitability of Bank Mega. However, Fitch believes that profitability will face challenges caused by increased market competition in the years 2012-2013.

Fitch would expect BankMega to maintain adequate capital in the near and medium term. Core capital ratio and total capital adequacy respectively amounted to 15.3% and 16.3% at the end of June 2012. Portion of demand deposits and savings deposits remained stable at 49% at end-June 2012 (2011:47%), in which Mega Bank will continue to focus on increasing share of low-cost funds, even though the bank's funding profile has been concentrated.

Mega Bank was founded in 1969. The bank was taken over by the Group in 1996. After the listing of shares in stock exchange in 2000 and several times the issue of new shares (rights issue), the Group's ownership was diluted to 57.82% at the end of 2010.