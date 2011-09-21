BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Casaforte's notes, due June 2040, as follows:
EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
EUR130.0m class B, due June 2040: affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('A-'/Negative/'F2') and its subsidiaries until July 2033.
Fitch revised Banca MPS's Outlook to Negative from Stable on 15 September 2011. Since the notes' ratings are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, any change is likely to result in a corresponding change in the notes' ratings.
Surveillance data on the transaction is available on www.fitchratings.com
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration's thinking.