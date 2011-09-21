(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Casaforte's notes, due June 2040, as follows:

EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR130.0m class B, due June 2040: affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('A-'/Negative/'F2') and its subsidiaries until July 2033.

Fitch revised Banca MPS's Outlook to Negative from Stable on 15 September 2011. Since the notes' ratings are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, any change is likely to result in a corresponding change in the notes' ratings.

