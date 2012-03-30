(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) ----------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg are based on our assessment of the state's individual credit profile and the very stable and supportive German institutional framework. Additionally, we expect that the state would benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary credit support from the federal or another German state's government in the event of financial stress.