(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) ----------------- 30-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg are based on our
assessment of the state's individual credit profile and the very stable and
supportive German institutional framework. Additionally, we expect that the
state would benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary credit support
from the federal or another German state's government in the event of
financial stress.