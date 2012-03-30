(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- OAO NOVATEK ----------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jun-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
11-Jul-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
26-Sep-2007 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Russia-based gas extraction group OAO NOVATEK reflects what Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services views as the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile.
NOVATEK's key strengths include its position as Russia's largest independent natural gas
producer, with a long reserve base, and high profitability demonstrated by robust free operating
cash flow (FOCF) generation in recent years. The rating is also supported by NOVATEK's currently
robust credit metrics.