(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Tryggingamidstodin hf. ------------------------ 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Iceland
Local currency BB+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2011 BB+/-- --/--
09-Oct-2008 BB/-- --/--
26-Jun-2008 BBB-/-- --/--
02-May-2007 BBB/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Iceland-based insurer Tryggingamidstodin hf. (TM) reflect the
group's marginal capitalization and risky and concentrated investment
portfolio mix, offset by good operating performance and good liquidity.