Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Punch Taverns Finance B ltd's (Punch B) notes. The Outlook on the class A notes is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The downgrades are driven by Punch B's ongoing poor performance and weak outlook (hampered by the limited scope for operational change). FY12 (ending 18 August 2012) sales and EBITDA (excluding Punch Taverns Plc's (Plc) financial support) have continued to fall at a steep rate of, 7.5% and 8.6%, respectively, to GBP191.4m and GBP90.7m, while EBITDA margin has also been further eroded to a historical low of 47.4% (from 54.6% three years ago). As anticipated, this fall in EBITDA is largely due to the disposal of tail pubs (with the total average annual number of pubs being down by 7.3%), but also due to compressing gross margins and relatively high operating costs (notably due to the maintenance of distressed pubs).

Fitch's base case assumes that, on a run-rate basis, EBITDA (without Plc financial support) will continue to decline in FY13 by 7% to GBP84.6m and by a further 1% in FY14. This decline will be mainly driven by the annualised effect of the pubs' disposal, further downward rent readjustments and increased operating costs. The agency does not view Plc's growing financial support as sustainable (up by 12%). The transaction has benefited from GBP40.9m in FY12, which represents 31% of the reported GBP131.6m EBITDA. Without this support, both the restricted payment conditions (RPC) and the financial covenants would have been breached at the beginning of FY11, and without further support Punch B could breach its financial covenant as soon as the quarter ending in March 2013.

Fitch's updated base case FCF DSCRs (minimum of both the average and median DSCR to legal final maturity of the notes) have reduced to critically low levels notably for the class B and C notes, both to 0.8x (from 1.0x and 0.95x, respectively). Performance would have to improve for the notes not to default. Considering the state of Punch B's wet-led pubs (requiring significant investments), their location (with 40% based in the economically weaker north region), and general unfavourable macro factors (weak economy, competition of the off-trade, duty increases), Fitch views the risk of default for both class B and C notes as a real possibility, which is reflected in the notes' downgrade to 'CCC'. In addition, in light of the potential restructuring of the debt, net leverage is also viewed as too high despite the current debt amortisation. The projected FY13 EBITDA leverages (taking into account today's cash on the balance sheet after upstream of dividends) for the class B and C notes are at 7.3x and 8.5x, respectively.

The class A notes still have a limited margin of safety as suggested by their base case FCF DSCR of 1.2x (down from 1.25x). However, the notes are expected to fluctuate closely to 0.9x for a prolonged period (five-year duration), which combined with their base case DSCR being below the typical 'BB' rating category range of (1.3x-1.5x), no longer warrants a 'BB' rating for the class A notes. The class A notes net leverage at 6.5x is also relatively high.

Plc has completed a review of its capital structure. It commented that both securitisations (Punch B and Punch Taverns Finance A Ltd (Punch A)) are viewed as "over levered" and "unsustainable". Plc intends to discuss this situation with the bondholders and other stakeholders of Punch A and B. Given the limited cash resources available at Plc level combined with the increasing cash need of both Punch A (with net cash support of GBP5m in FY12 to avoid breach of its financial advisor covenant) and Punch B (GBP16m to avoid breach of RPC), the agency does not expect Plc's support to be maintained if no agreement with bondholders about restructuring of the debt can be reached. The timing of the process (and its outcome) remains unclear thus far. This adds further uncertainty contributing to the Negative Outlook.

Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction's structure, financial data and cash flow projections and to stress-test each of the rated instruments.

Punch B is a whole business securitisation of 1,879 leased and tenanted pubs across the UK owned by Punch Taverns Group.

The ratings actions are as follows:

GBP182.1m class A3 due 2022: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', Outlook Negative

GBP220.0m class A6 due 2024: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', Outlook Negative

GBP176.6m class A7 due 2033: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', Outlook Negative

GBP49.0m class A8 due 2033: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', Outlook Negative

GBP77.5m class B1 due 2025: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'

GBP125m class B2 due 2028: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'

GBP125m class C1 notes due 2035: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'