(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- Befimmo S.C.A. -------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Belgium
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Mar-2002 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Belgium-based real estate company Befimmo S.C.A. reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's good-quality assets;
its long-term leases to creditworthy tenants; and its limited exposure to
development activities. These strengths are tempered by Befimmo's high
exposure to the oversupplied Brussels office market, which continues to face
high vacancy rates overall. In addition, the company is exposed to
concentration risk owing to its focus on the Belgium federal and regional
entities and the European institutions, whose leases represent 66.6% of gross
revenues.