We expect Li & Fung's financial performance in the second half of 2012 to be somewhat better than in first half due to seasonality and one-off expenses accrued in the first half. In the first six months, the company's core operating profit was US$221 million, down 22% from the first half of 2011, which was already a weak six months in terms of operations. Core earnings declined despite a 4% revenue growth. The decline was due to slow turnaround of Li & Fung's distribution subsidiary in the U.S. and build-up costs of its Asia distribution subsidiary. On a full-year basis, we believe Li & Fung's core operating profit is unlikely to surpass that of 2011. According to the company's three-year plan, the core operating profit would reach US$1.5 billion for 2013. In our view, Li & Fung would face substantial challenges in meeting its goal given the current market conditions.

On the other hand, Li & Fung's leverage is likely to rise due to potentially higher acquisition payables and potential debt financing for acquisitions. We consider the "earn-out" portion of acquisition payables in our debt calculation, leaving out the "earn-up" portion. "Earn-out" payables need to be paid when the acquired entity meets a base-case goal set by Li & Fung. "Earn-up" is paid only when the acquired entity meets a stretched goal in a few years. In our view, there is an element of downside risk sharing for acquisition payables which is absent in the case of borrowings. This is because when an acquired entity contributes less earnings than expected, Li & Fung would automatically pay less; on the other hand, a fixed amount has to be paid for borrowings. In addition, we adjust operating lease to be included in total debt. Due to its asset-light business model, Li & Fung has a significant amount of lease and its operating lease-adjusted debt was close to US$1 billion at the end of 2011. We expect the lease-adjusted debt to stabilize this year.

Standard & Poor's affirmed the ratings because Li & Fung's strong global network, record in the sourcing business, and growing diversification in the logistics and distribution segments should support the company's credit profile. Li & Fung has a large scale, high operational flexibility, cash-generative business, and strong record of business integration and liability management. The company's deteriorating financial risk profile, aggressive growth strategy in the current three-year plan, and exposure to the U.S. and European consumer markets temper these strengths. We view the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."

Liquidity

We believe Li & Fung has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. The company's cash-generative business, cash position, and committed facilities support its liquidity. Our assessment of Li & Fung's liquidity profile incorporates our following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and available facilities, will exceed its uses by 1.2x in the next 12-18 months.

-- Net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching coverage tests; debt is more than 15% below covenant limits.

-- It can absorb without refinancing high-impact, low-probability events.

-- The company has well-established and solid relationships with banks.

-- It has a high standing in capital markets, including equity and debt.

-- It has adequate financial risk management.

Li & Fung's liquidity sources for 2012 include our expectation of over US$1 billion in cash flow from operations and more than US$300 million in undrawn committed bank facilities. We also factored in the company's cash balances of US$307 million at the end of June 2012, including an equity issuance early this year. These cash sources are more than sufficient to cover the company's uses of liquidity in 2012, including capital expenditure, acquisition payables, debt, and dividend payments.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on Li & Fung reflects the challenging operating conditions leading to sustained weak credit metrics for the rating. The outlook also reflects an uncertain recovery prospect for the company in 2013. In our view, Li & Fung is likely to continue to seek acquisitions in the next three to six months to boost profits. We expect core operating profit to materially improve in 2013. We believe the company will establish a more sustainable growth target for the next three years and manage its capital structure with discipline.

The rating does not take into account any substantial acquisition that could significantly alter Li & Fung's operational and financial risk profiles.

We may lower the rating in the next 12-18 months on one of the following factors:

-- The recovery in Li & Fung's is insufficient in 2013, such that its debt leverage remains high relative to its cash flow profile. A downward trigger would be the company's adjusted net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio not improving below 2.2x in 2013.

-- The company's profitability and cash generation reduces materially due to a greater-than-expected decline in demand for its products and services or tougher-than-expected competition.

-- Li & Fung remains highly aggressive in acquisitions and growth targets for the next three years.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Li & Fung can materially improve its operating profit while managing its balance sheet, translating into strengthened credit ratios in 2013 and beyond.

