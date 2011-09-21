Earnings support European shares but political jitters hit banks
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 21 Holmes Master Issuer PLC
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to 6 classes of UK RMBS notes issued by Holmes Master Issuer PLC
* French, German, Dutch lenders lead bank sell-off (Adds details, closing prices)
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
LONDON, Feb 8 GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.