March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Munich Re's ('AA-' /Stable) EUR0.9bn issue and GBP0.45bn issue of hybrid securities a final 'A' rating.

The issue is part of Munich Re's active capital management and takes into account the refinancing of the company's current outstanding bonds. The transaction involved the buyback of EUR0.66bn of Munich Re's outstanding EUR1.7bn hybrid bond at 6.750% coupon, callable 21 June 2013 with a maturity date of 21 June 2023. The issue temporarily slightly increases Munich Re's financial leverage. Munich Re's financial leverage of 23% remains within a range that is compatible with the group's rating level.

The issue will first be callable in 2022 with a final maturity date in 2042. The securities will pay a fixed annual coupon for 10 years until the initial call date. Unless the bonds are called at that time, the interest rate will convert into a floating rate, payable quarterly and based on three-month Euribor plus a margin including a 100 basis points step-up. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and are deferrable at the option of the issuer, subject to a 'dividend pusher' clause with a look-back period of six months.

The hybrid has been prepared for Tier 2 own funds eligibility according to the Solvency II regime as currently proposed. According to Fitch's methodology, this hybrid is classified as 100% capital within Fitch's risk-based capital model and is classified as 100% debt regarding Fitch's financial leverage calculations.