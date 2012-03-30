(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Polish City of Bydgoszcz's rating Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB' and Long-term National rating at 'A(pol)'.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that the cost-rationalisation and efficiency improvement measures being implemented by the Bydgoszcz's authorities should lead to the city's operating results further strengthening in 2012-2013, securing safe debt service ratios.

The city's ratings reflect its efficient financial management and the significant improvement in the city's operating performance and strengthened debt service ratios. They also take into account the projected increase in Bydgoszcz's direct and indirect debt following investments implemented by the city and its companies.

A rating downgrade could result from a deterioration of the city's operating results due to insufficient cost-control measures or weakness in tax revenue collection resulting from its economic environment. The deterioration of the debt coverage ratio, above average debt maturity, may also cause a rating downgrade. The ratings could be upgraded if Bydgoszcz maintains a sound operating performance on a sustainable basis, with an operating margin above 10%, and stabilises its debt level.

In 2011 the city's operating balance rose to PLN77m from only PLN28m in 2010 and accounted for 6.5% of operating revenue (2.5% in 2010). The improved operating balance was sufficient for debt service, covering it by 1.2x. Solid financial management in the city should support Bydgoszcz's sound financial results in the medium term. Fitch projects Bydgoszcz's operating balance to further improve, rising to about 8% of operating revenue in 2012-2013, comfortably securing debt service ratios.

Fitch expects the city's direct and indirect debt to grow in 2012-2014 as a result of investments. Direct debt may increase to about PLN1bn in 2014 (PLN784m at end-2011) and account for about 75% of current revenue. The city's annual debt service will also grow, rising to PLN65m in 2014 from PLN50m in 2012, but the projected operating balance should be well sufficient to service debt, covering it by 1.5x-2.0x in 2012-2014. Additionally the city's indirect risk may increase to about PLN1bn in 2014 from an estimated PLN630m in 2011. Although currently it is mainly self-supported, it may be that some of the new projects may need the city's financial assistance.

Bydgoszcz, with about 356,170 inhabitants, is located in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region. In 2009 the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-regional gross regional product per capita was 112% of the national average.