Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Wienerberger AG ------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Lumber and other
building
materials
Mult. CUSIP6: 967662
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
16-Jun-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
06-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Jul-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Austrian building materials group Wienerberger AG are mainly constrained by what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as its significant financial risk profile and volatile cash flow-based credit measures. This is largely due to Wienerberger's heavy exposure to cyclical residential construction end-markets. These markets suffered sharp, simultaneous declines during the latest steep industry downturn, thereby reducing the cushion that the group's geographic diversity generally provides in mid-cycle periods. In addition, Wienerberger's high reliance on developing markets in Central and Eastern Europe exacerbated the downside.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)