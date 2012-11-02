(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijan-based AtaBank (AB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRs, VIABILITY RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

AB's IDRs and VR reflect its vulnerable asset quality resulting from Azerbaijan's high-risk operating environment, its limited loss absorption capacity, moderate liquidity and concentrated franchise.

Support from the bank's shareholders has not been factored into the ratings, although Fitch considers the bank's close connections to the Azerbaijan authorities as mildly positive for creditors. At the same, direct assistance from the Azerbaijan authorities cannot be relied upon at all times, in Fitch's view, due to AB's limited systemic importance (just 1.6% of sector assets at end-2011), and the poor track record of state support even for the largest bank in the country, state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan ('BB+'/RWN).

RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND VR

At end-H112 AB's statutory capital adequacy ratio was 13.3%, which Fitch regards as tight, particularly in light of the bank's concentrated loan book (with the top 25 exposures equal to 2.2x Fitch core capital, FCC) and notable level of unreserved problem assets. Impaired loans amounted to 6.2% of the gross portfolio at end-H112 and were only 29% covered by loan impairment reserves (LIRs), with the unreserved portion equal to 19% of FCC. Fitch has additional concerns about two interbank loans (further 28% of FCC), which are non-performing or potentially problematic. Fitch estimated that AB had the ability to increase its LIR only to 4.5% of gross loans (73% of NPLs) or to cover 70% of the abovementioned interbank exposures at end-H112 before its capital adequacy ratio would have hit the regulatory 12% minimum.

AB's internal capital generation has been hampered by weak operating efficiency, and the bank's net interest margin has been below the peer average (albeit partly as a result of participation in projects financed by the National Fund for Support of Entrepreneurship), potentially indicating that the proportion of related party lending could be much higher than the reported 11.6% of the loan book at end-2011.

Absent of sufficient capital generation capacity, AB depends on timely capital injections from shareholders to support growth. The bank indicated that a new equity injection will most likely take place by the end of 2012, in preparation for compliance with the new minimum AZN50m regulatory capital requirement (effective from 1 January 2014).

At end-7M12, AB's total available liquidity covered just 16% of its total customer accounts, which Fitch regards as quite modest in light of AB's rather concentrated funding base (the top 20 depositors accounted for 58% of total customer funding). At the same time, the bank had no wholesale refinancing needs, and funding diversification is to be targeted through utilisation of the bank's branch network (the fifth-largest in Azerbaijan).

RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VR

Downside pressure on AB's ratings could arise if there was intensified pressure on capital, in particular as a result of credit impairment, or insufficient equity injections. A severe weakening of the Azerbaijan economy or the country's political stability, for example in case of a much lower oil price, would also be negative.

Near-term upside potential for AB's ratings is limited. However, strengthening of the bank's capital, improvements in profitability metrics and reasonable expansion of the bank's franchise would be credit positive.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SRF

The Support Rating and SRF could be upgraded if there is a marked increase in AB's systemic importance and the depth of its franchise, or if the Azerbaijan authorities more clearly demonstrate their readiness to support the country's non state-owned banks. However, Fitch views such changes as unlikely in the near term.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned 'B-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned 'B'

Viability Rating: assigned 'b-'

Support Rating: assigned '5'

Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'