(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijan-based
AtaBank (AB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRs, VIABILITY RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
AB's IDRs and VR reflect its vulnerable asset quality resulting from
Azerbaijan's high-risk operating environment, its limited loss absorption
capacity, moderate liquidity and concentrated franchise.
Support from the bank's shareholders has not been factored into the ratings,
although Fitch considers the bank's close connections to the Azerbaijan
authorities as mildly positive for creditors. At the same, direct assistance
from the Azerbaijan authorities cannot be relied upon at all times, in Fitch's
view, due to AB's limited systemic importance (just 1.6% of sector assets at
end-2011), and the poor track record of state support even for the largest bank
in the country, state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan ('BB+'/RWN).
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND VR
At end-H112 AB's statutory capital adequacy ratio was 13.3%, which Fitch regards
as tight, particularly in light of the bank's concentrated loan book (with the
top 25 exposures equal to 2.2x Fitch core capital, FCC) and notable level of
unreserved problem assets. Impaired loans amounted to 6.2% of the gross
portfolio at end-H112 and were only 29% covered by loan impairment reserves
(LIRs), with the unreserved portion equal to 19% of FCC. Fitch has additional
concerns about two interbank loans (further 28% of FCC), which are
non-performing or potentially problematic. Fitch estimated that AB had the
ability to increase its LIR only to 4.5% of gross loans (73% of NPLs) or to
cover 70% of the abovementioned interbank exposures at end-H112 before its
capital adequacy ratio would have hit the regulatory 12% minimum.
AB's internal capital generation has been hampered by weak operating efficiency,
and the bank's net interest margin has been below the peer average (albeit
partly as a result of participation in projects financed by the National Fund
for Support of Entrepreneurship), potentially indicating that the proportion of
related party lending could be much higher than the reported 11.6% of the loan
book at end-2011.
Absent of sufficient capital generation capacity, AB depends on timely capital
injections from shareholders to support growth. The bank indicated that a new
equity injection will most likely take place by the end of 2012, in preparation
for compliance with the new minimum AZN50m regulatory capital requirement
(effective from 1 January 2014).
At end-7M12, AB's total available liquidity covered just 16% of its total
customer accounts, which Fitch regards as quite modest in light of AB's rather
concentrated funding base (the top 20 depositors accounted for 58% of total
customer funding). At the same time, the bank had no wholesale refinancing
needs, and funding diversification is to be targeted through utilisation of the
bank's branch network (the fifth-largest in Azerbaijan).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VR
Downside pressure on AB's ratings could arise if there was intensified pressure
on capital, in particular as a result of credit impairment, or insufficient
equity injections. A severe weakening of the Azerbaijan economy or the country's
political stability, for example in case of a much lower oil price, would also
be negative.
Near-term upside potential for AB's ratings is limited. However, strengthening
of the bank's capital, improvements in profitability metrics and reasonable
expansion of the bank's franchise would be credit positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The Support Rating and SRF could be upgraded if there is a marked increase in
AB's systemic importance and the depth of its franchise, or if the Azerbaijan
authorities more clearly demonstrate their readiness to support the country's
non state-owned banks. However, Fitch views such changes as unlikely in the near
term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned 'B'
Viability Rating: assigned 'b-'
Support Rating: assigned '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'