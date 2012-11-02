(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- European Investment Fund ---------------------- 02-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Supranational
Primary SIC: Sovereign owned
banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jul-2003 AAA/A-1+ --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The European Investment Fund (EIF) is a supranational financial institution
focusing on small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in the European Union (EU)
and candidate countries. The EIF fulfils its mandate by taking risks in or
providing management for three business lines: private equity investments,
guarantees and securitization credit enhancement, and microfinance. As of
year-end 2011, 87% of the EIF's own risk was concentrated in SME portfolio
guarantees and securitization operations, the remainder being in equity
products.