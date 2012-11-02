(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Province of Bolzano's (PAB) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects the direct financial debt of EUR91m outstanding at end-2011 and future direct borrowing.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that PAB's budgetary flexibility and pro-active management approach will allow it to maintain a robust, albeit declining, operating surplus, even when its probable contribution to the consolidation of the national deficit - which is under negotiation - is taken into account. The ratings also consider PAB' special prerogative of autonomy which entitles it to retain 90% of main national taxes generated in its wealthy territory whose GDP per capita is around 40% above the EU average and therefore, allows it to be rated above the sovereign according to Fitch's "Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign- Outside US" criteria,

PAB's ratings are constrained by those of Italy ('A-'/Negative) whose downgrades in October 2011 and January 2012 led to a downgrade of PAB's ratings to 'AA-' from 'AAA', as, under Fitch criteria, the maximum a subnational can be rated above the sovereign is three notches. PAB's Outlooks may therefore be revised to Stable if the easing of macroeconomic conditions leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable. Conversely, any negative rating action on Italy's sovereign rating would automatically affect the province's rating. A fall of operating margins below 10% - due to a looser grip on spending and/or a fall in revenue - and a steeper-than-anticipated growth of direct and indirect debt liabilities could also be negative for the ratings.

Fitch expects PAB's operating margin to eventually decline to EUR800m, or 17% of revenue, from the 2010-2011 average of 24%, as PAB is likely to take over the cost of state functions within the provincial area. Tight control of spending will limit structural cost growth below the expected inflation rate of 2.5%. A thorough overhaul of back-office functions should generate EUR30m in yearly savings, while the rationalisation of healthcare, which accounts for around one-third of spending, should allow the sector's accounts to remain balanced.

Even in a stressed case where the operating margin fell to 10%, due to stagnant revenues and/or a higher-than-expected contribution to the reduction of the national deficit, Fitch believes PAB's overall budget would remain balanced as its high standard of infrastructure would allow a reduction of capex if needed. Tax-raising potential of EUR220m offers additional options in this respect. However, in Fitch's base case scenario, PAB's 2012-2014 budget should be able to self-fund yearly capital spending of EUR900m (EUR1.3bn in 2009-11).

Fitch expects that lower public investment will be partly offset by increasing private sector investment. The recently passed business-friendly measures to promote growth should mitigate the expected 0.5% GDP contraction in 2012 and sustain its rebound of 1% in 2013-2014. Exports and tourist inflows should be a source of expansion given subdued internal consumption. PAB enjoys a strong socio-economic profile with a GDP per capita 40% above the EU average and an unemployment rate of 3% in 2011 (Italy: 8.4%).

The low level of direct and indirect debt - including EUR91m of the province's debt contracted in 2005 to fund strategic investments in the energy sector and about EUR500m subsidised municipal debt stock - is forecast to remain below 1x of current balance over 2012-2014. Additional indirect liabilities largely relate to EUR270m of guarantees, out of which EUR161m were released to support debt-funded investments of provincial 94%-owned subsidiary SEL, a self-supporting multi-utility through which PAB is implementing its environmental-friendly strategy in the energy sector. Fitch expects provincial overall liabilities to remain below 2x the current balance and/or 35% of operating revenue in 2012-2014, a level stronger than its 'AA' peers.

PAB is located in the wealthy northeast of Italy and borders Austria. It has a population of about 508,000, with a low unemployment rate of about 3.3% at end-2011.

A credit analysis on PAB will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.