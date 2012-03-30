(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- NATS (En Route) PLC --------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jan-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

19-Dec-2008 A+/-- A+/--

11-Sep-2007 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based air traffic controller NATS (En Route) PLC (NERL) are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a-'. We factor into our ratings a three-notch uplift from the SACP to reflect our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NERL in the event of financial distress.