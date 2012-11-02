Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that CSCE's capital structure could weaken in the next 12 months because its debt-funded expansion has become more aggressive. We expect the volatility in financial performance to continue due to CSCE's high concentration risk and small operating scale. The execution risks outside Fujian province will also likely remain high in the next two years. CSCE's stable sales execution and profitability during the past two years and its established market position in its home market of Quanzhou temper the weaknesses. We assess CSCE's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

We expect CSCE's growth in debt to continue to be faster than its revenue growth in the next 12 months. The management preserved liquidity by reducing capital expenditure and land acquisitions as market conditions weakened. CSCE has limited refinancing needs in the next 12 months; its new debt mostly finances its increased construction needs and new land acquisitions. We expect the company's total debt to exceed Chinese renminbi (RMB) 7 billion by the end of 2012, compared with RMB5.45 billion at the end of June.

In our view, CSCE will continue to have higher concentration risk and financial volatility in the next two years than most peers with a 'B+' rating. The company's sales are highly sensitive to policy changes in Quanzhou, where the government's home purchase restrictions are not applicable yet. More than half of CSCE's land bank is in Quanzhou and the city accounted for 75.3% of the company's sales in the first half of 2012. CSCE's contracted sales in the first nine months of 2012 were RMB3.89 billion, or 97.2% of its full-year target.

In our view, the company faces execution risks in expanding outside its home market. CSCE has a limited record in new markets outside Fujian province. It is also yet to demonstrate an ability to achieve satisfactory property sales by managing multiple projects in different regions. We expect CSCE's property sales outside Fujian to be insignificant in 2012. In the first half of 2012, about 10% of the company's contracted sales were from projects outside Fujian.

We expect CSCE to maintain a small operating scale in the next two years. Compared with its peers', CSCE's property sales are modest and its land bank is still fairly concentrated and small. Nevertheless, the company's stable profitability and sales execution compared with peers' reflect its low land cost and adequate cost control.

In our base case, we expect CSCE to generate property contract sales of about RMB5 billion and maintain an EBITDA margin of more than 30% in 2012. We anticipate that the company will recognize revenue of RMB4 billion in 2012. We expect the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be about 5x in 2012, compared with 4.5x in 2011. We also anticipate EBITDA interest coverage to drop to about 2.5x from 2.9x in 2011.

The issue rating on the proposed notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. In our view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt. CSCE will use the notes issue proceeds to fund existing and new property projects (including construction costs and land premium) and for general corporate purposes.

Liquidity

CSCE's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will be more than 1.2x the uses of liquidity. Our view is based on the following major factors and assumptions:

-- CSCE will achieve about RMB5 billion contract sales in 2012 and RMB6 billion in 2013.

-- As of June 30, 2012, the company has unrestricted cash of RMB1.07 billion against short-term debt of RMB1,716 million.

-- Land premiums payable before the end of 2013 is limited.

-- We have not considered the possibility of an asset sale (e.g., investment properties, land plots) or refinancing.

-- The company has some room to cut its budgeted costs for construction and new land acquisitions.

-- We expect the company to continue to maintain sufficient headroom for covenants for its offshore loan in the next year.

As of June 30, 2012, CSCE has about RMB8.4 billion in unused and uncommitted bank facilities, which need final approval from lenders. We believe that the company has a reasonable liquidity buffer even if some of these facilities are not forthcoming. In July 2012, CSCE secured a Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 400 million syndicated loan, which further supports its liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that CSCE's debt-funded expansion has become more aggressive and its financial risk profile could weaken in the next six to 12 months. This is because the company's total borrowing will increase significantly to fund future business expansion, but it may take time to deliver and recognize any improvement in property sales. We also expect CSCE to maintain consistent financial management and adequate liquidity during its business expansion. We anticipate that the company will hold at least RMB1 billion in unrestricted cash and maintain its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 5x over the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating on CSCE in the next 12 months if the company's property sales and margins are significantly weaker than we expected, and its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we anticipated, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 5x. This could happen if the company's property sales are lower than RMB6 billion or its gross margin is lower than 35% in 2013.

We could revise the outlook to stable if CSCE executes its accelerated business expansion smoothly, such that its EBITDA interest coverage ratio recovers to above 3x, and its geographically diversification improves.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Outlook Action/Ratings Affirmed

To From

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd.

Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--

Senior unsecured B

Downgraded

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd.

Greater China regional scale cnBB- cnBB

Senior unsecured cnB+ cnBB-

Rating Assigned

Senior unsecured B

Greater China regional scale cnB+