The proposed DKK7 billion equity rights issue comes at a time when the bank is
still reliant on government support measures, put in place in 2009 to help it
counter the negative impact of the financial crisis. The Danish government
subscribed to DKK26 billion of Danske Bank's hybrid capital instruments,
allowing the bank to maintain its capitalization well above regulatory minima.
The regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 17% as of Sept. 30, 2012.
However, these government support measures were temporary and the cost of
repaying the government will increase after May 2014 from a par value of 100
to 105, and then to 110 by May 2015. In fact, Danske Bank has already repaid
DKK2 billion of these instruments in 2012. The extraordinary government
support was always intended to be temporary, in line with EU competition law.
For this reason, we never included these instruments in our calculation of
Danske Bank's total adjusted capital (TAC) or the risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio.
We presently consider Danske Bank's capital and earnings to be only
"moderate". In our previous forecast we anticipated the bank's RAC ratio
remaining lower than 7%, which is below the threshold for "adequate" as
defined in our criteria.
The announced rights issue and the postponement of dividend payments in 2012
could improve the bank's capital position to "adequate". This would require
the bank to not only achieve a RAC ratio exceeding 7%, but also to maintain
the ratio well above 7%. Consequently, the issuance of equity or instruments
eligible for TAC would not automatically lead to a higher score for capital
and earnings or an upgrade.
Danske Bank is Denmark's premier financial services group. It provides
banking, insurance, and asset-management services to clients in Denmark,
Finland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as Ireland and the Baltic countries. The
bank's assets totaled DKK3,599 billion (about EUR484 billion at DKK7.44 to EUR1)
as of Sept. 30, 2012.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Danske Bank reflects the improving trend in the
group's capital position and its planned measures to address the necessary
recapitalization. It indicates that we could raise the ratings over the next
24 months if, as we anticipate, the group improves its earnings capacity,
bringing it more in line with that of 'A' rated peers.
More specifically, we could raise the ratings if Danske Bank achieved a RAC
ratio well above 7% and showed a sustainable improvement in earnings capacity,
such that we believe it capable of comfortably maintaining capitalization
above this level. An upgrade would likely follow an upward revision of our
assessment of capital and earnings.
We could lower the ratings if economic conditions in one or several of the
bank's core markets were to materially weaken, leading to our view of higher
blended economic risk for the group.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb bbb
Anchor bbb+ bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support +2 +2
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support +2 +2
Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Danske Bank A/S
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Senior Unsecured A- A-
Subordinated BB+ BB+
Junior Subordinated BB+ BB+
Commercial Paper A-2 A-2
Sampo Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Senior Unsecured A- A-
Subordinated BBB+ BBB+
Junior Subordinated BB+ BB+
Danske Corp., Delaware
Commercial Paper* A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Danske Bank A/S
Nordic National Scale Rating K-1
Commercial Paper K-1
*Guaranteed by Danske Bank A/S.