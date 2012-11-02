(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Summary analysis -- MDM Bank -------------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

10-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

SACP b+

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Adequate capitalization, comparing favorably with that of peers.

-- A loan portfolio that benefits from low single-name concentration risks and adequate sector diversification.

-- Status as having moderate systemic importance in Russia.

Weaknesses:

-- Weaker asset quality and loss experience than its Russian peers.

-- Weak profitability.

-- Weakening market position.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Russia-based MDM Bank is stable, reflecting our expectations that the bank will gradually improve its financial profile in future. We expect earnings to recover and asset quality to improve with the sale of its non-performing loan book.

We could consider a negative rating action if the bank's market position continues to deteriorate with a loss of its moderate systemic importance, and negative consequences for earnings, if further deterioration of the portfolio quality is observed with negative impact on the bank's capital and profitability resulting in significant negative net financial result reported, or if the planned sale of its non-performing loan book is not executed as planned, placing a continuing burden on the bank's resources, capital and profitability.

Although unlikely in the short term, we could consider positive rating action if we see the bank's franchise grow with a return to good earnings levels through high quality lending, low levels of new problem loans and provisions, while maintaining adequate capitalization

