(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Swadhaar FinServe Pvt. Ltd (SFPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned SFPL's INR250m bank loans and non-convertible debentures a National Long-term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings are constrained by SFPL's small size, geographical concentration, brief operating history, and weak earnings profile. The ratings are also constrained by potential volatility given the high credit risks inherent in unsecured microfinance lending.

The ratings also take into account SFPL's steady funding (despite being wholesale in nature) and comfortable liquidity position, adequate capitalisation, and reasonable asset quality. The ratings also reflect shareholder and technical backing from ACCION International (a private non-profit organisation headquartered in Boston, USA), SFPL's largest shareholder. At end-December 2011, ACCION had 38% shareholding in SFPL.

SFPL is highly exposed to regional risks, given its small size (total assets for the nine-month period ended December 2011 (9MFY12): INR738m) and portfolio concentration in only two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat). Furthermore, asset quality may get negatively impacted by external events such as religious or political disturbances, resulting in the spread of wilful delinquent borrower behaviour.

The company registered a net profit for the first time in August 2011. Operating expenses, although on a declining trend, still remain high (cost/income ratio: 9MFY12: 85%; FY11: 125%; FY10: 218%). Fitch believes the regulatory limits on microfinance institutions' (MFIs) interest rates and margins, coupled with SFPL's high operating expenses, could restrain the company's profitability levels in the near term.

SFPL funds its debt through long-term loans from banks and financial institutions. Despite the uncertain operating and regulatory atmosphere for Indian MFIs, funding for SFPL has remained steady during 9MFY12. SFPL has also increased its number of funding relationships and reported no cumulative mismatches during this period. The latter is because the duration of its liabilities (around three years) significantly exceeds that of its advances (monthly repayment of loans with an average maturity of around 17 months).

The company is adequately capitalised to support its near-term loan growth. A capital injection in September 2011 enabled SFPL to increase its Tier 1 capital ratio to 64% at 9MFY12 (FYE11: 48%); Fitch core capital was 63.2% at 9MFY12 (FYE11: 46.5%). SFPL raised capital during FY11 and 9MFY12, and ACCION fully subscribed its share both times. ACCION provides support to SFPL through a technical service agreement, which includes product development, risk management, and information technology. ACCION has also seconded senior management to SFPL.

Although SFPL's asset quality weakened during 9MFY12, it remains reasonable on an absolute basis. The company's total portfolio at risk (PAR) greater than 90 days increased to 1.03% at 9MFY12 (FYE11: 0.55%) mainly because of higher delinquencies in its individual business loans (IBL) portfolio. Fitch notes that SFPL assigned 30% of the better-performing part of the IBL portfolio (around 27% of SFPL's total advances at FYE11) during 9MFY12 and has run down the IBL portfolio to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on qualifying assets for MFIs. The higher PAR is, to some extent, due to the delinquencies in the remaining IBL portfolio base.

A rating upgrade would depend on greater access to funding and equity coupled with the company's ability to maintain a steady operational track record while managing its projected growth. Conversely, a significant deterioration in the company's profitability and impairment in capitalisation, arising from portfolio concentrations may trigger a rating downgrade.

SFPL is a Mumbai-based MFI that started microfinance operations in July 2008, after taking over the loan portfolio of Swadhaar FinAccess, a non-profit entity incorporated in March 2005.