Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that Formula One's leverage will significantly and durably increase following its success in raising $1 billion of subordinated debt and amending and extending its senior secured facilities. We expect gross adjusted leverage to jump to about 14x (or about 6x excluding shareholder loans) at year-end 2012, pro forma for the transaction, versus our expectations of about 12x (or 4x) prior to the new debt issuance. We view the group's shareholder loans, which are stapled to equity, as debt-like obligations.

In addition, the transaction will add about $93 million of additional interest burden annually, or an increase of about 64% compared with the previous capital structure. This will substantially reduce interest coverage--excluding accruing interest from shareholder loans--and free cash flow generation under the new capital structure, as well as somewhat slow debt reduction through the cash flow sweep mechanism. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA interest coverage--excluding the noncash interest element from the shareholder loans--to be just under 2x in 2012 pro forma for the new subordinated debt and excluding shareholder loans, compared with just over 3x prior to the transaction.

We believe, however, that despite potentially significantly weaker credit metrics post transaction, the group's high contract backlog of over $7 billion, should provide some visibility and stability to the new capital structure.

Formula One's decision to releverage the group, which signals a more aggressive financial policy than we expected, comes a few months after it temporarily shelved its IPO plans in July 2012 in the face of unfavorable and uncertain equity markets. The subordinated debt issuance proceeds will be used for a distribution to the group's shareholders before the end of the year. The group also plans to distribute an additional $332 million, although it has until the end of 2013 to do so, as part of the previous amend and extend process, which had allowed for a total $1.060 billion dividend distribution under the current capital structure, but of which only about $728 million has been distributed to date.

Formula One's success in amending its senior secured facilities has allowed the group to extend its senior secured term loan B and C facilities by two and one years, respectively, to 2019. Formula One has also extended its $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) by two years until 2019. As a result of the amendments, the group increased its term loan B to about $1,891 million, versus about $1,383 million previously, and reduced its term loan C facility to $299 million, versus about $818 million previously. However, the total amount of senior secured facilities remains at the same level as prior to the amendments.

Under our base case, we anticipate that Formula One's backlog will continue to provide high revenue and EBITDA visibility. We forecast revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits and an EBITDA margin of about 27% from 2013 under the new Concorde agreement for F1 racing teams, which sets F1 ground rules and team financial incentives.

The current rating remains mainly constrained by our view of the group's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," primarily owing to its high adjusted leverage.

This is partly mitigated by Formula One's business risk profile, which we consider to be "satisfactory."

Liquidity

We view Formula One's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria, under the new capital structure after amendment of the senior secured facilities and issuance of the new $1 billion subordinated debt.

Supporting our assessment of adequate liquidity, we believe that liquidity sources should exceed by 1.2x all liquidity uses over the next 24 months. In particular, the group's liquidity should benefit from:

-- Cash and cash equivalents that we estimate at about $330 million just after the transaction. If the group distributes the remaining $332 million at the same time as the $1 billion dividend before the end of 2012, the ratio of sources to uses would still exceed 1.2x in 2012 and 1x in 2013.

-- An undrawn $70 million RCF with no clean down provision.

-- About $300 million of cumulative free cash flows in 2012 and 2013, thanks to high cash conversion.

-- About $1.3 billion of dividend distributions between 2012 and 2013.

-- Unchanged modest mandatory debt amortizations of about $22 million in 2013 and thereafter until 2019.

-- Adequate headroom under financial covenants under the amended facilities over the next few years.

The two-year extension for the amended facilities, while positive, is not a material element of liquidity at this point.

Recovery analysis

Formula One has received 100% consent from its lenders to the extension of the senior secured facilities and to the changes in allocation between the two term loans described above.

The issue rating on the $70 million senior secured RCF, the amended $1,891 million term loan B, both due in April 2019, and amended $299 million term loan C, due in September 2019, is 'B+'. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating Standard & Poor's expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior lenders in the event of a payment default.

Our recovery and issue ratings are underpinned by our valuation of Formula One as a going concern, based on a combination of its very high brand recognition, the contracted nature of its revenues, its variable cost structure, and our view of the relatively creditor friendly jurisdiction in the U.K. This is tempered by Formula One's sensitivity to the global economy during contract renewal periods and, specifically, the exclusion of the 100-year agreement with the Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA), under which Formula One has the exclusive commercial rights to F1 and the other commercial contracts from the security package.

We understand that if Formula One declared bankruptcy, the 100-year agreement would cease and the rights would go back to the FIA. Under a liquidation approach, the recovery prospects for the various debtholders would be negligible.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a sharp decline in EBITDA, which is unlikely to occur over the next few years given our current view of Formula One's business and debt structure. However, under our default scenario, a decline of this magnitude would likely stem from a widespread loss of demand for F1 motorsports racing and a prolonged economic downturn, leading to substantially lower viewership and event attendance. This, in turn, would likely result in unfavorable renewals of contracts in TV broadcasting, race promotion, and advertising. This scenario would lead to a default in 2017, with EBITDA declining to $325 million.

Formula One is headquartered and registered in the U.K, which we see as the group's center of main interests. We consider the U.K. to be a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction with regard to insolvency proceedings.

(For more details, see "COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings," published July 8, 2008, and "Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In The U.K.," published June 25, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

Under these assumptions, we calculate an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, equivalent to 6.5x EBITDA, at the simulated point of default.

To determine recovery prospects, we then deduct $105 million of priority liabilities, which mostly comprise enforcement costs. This leaves a net enterprise value of about $2.0 billion available to debtholders. We expect the senior secured debt to amount to $2.3 billion (including six months of prepetition interest), which in turn would leave sufficient value for the senior secured debtholders to achieve debt coverage of 70%-90%, translating into a recovery rating of '2'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Formula One's gross adjusted debt to EBITDA is unlikely to markedly decline over the next two years in the sluggish global economic environment we forecast under our base-case scenario.

The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Formula One will maintain its position as a top global sports promoter. We also anticipate that its covenant headroom under the amended facilities will likely remain adequate over the next few years.

We could lower the ratings if adjusted gross debt to EBITDA were to significantly exceed 17x--or increase to significantly over 7x excluding shareholder loans--at year end 2013, or if adjusted EBITDA interest cover were to fall toward 0.5x-1.5x when excluding the noncash interest element from the shareholder loans. We could also lower the ratings if group EBITDA margin were to contract to less than 27% during that period, or if the group were to enter sizable acquisitions.

At this stage, a positive rating action over the next 12 months is unlikely in our view, given our expectation of no debt deleveraging during the period--absent an IPO--and the revenue growth assumptions we have already factored into our base case.

