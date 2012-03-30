Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received for Money Partners Securities 4 (December 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria, among others (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011, "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

We placed these notes on CreditWatch negative in December 2011, following the release of our updated U.K. RMBS criteria.

In our analysis of this transaction, our updated credit adjustments give rise to a lower weighted-average foreclosure frequency, but a higher weighted-average loss severity due to an increase in our market value decline assumptions. Overall, this leads to an increase in our required credit enhancement at each rating level, as per our updated U.K. RMBS criteria.

The performance of the transaction in terms of delinquencies has deteriorated slightly since our last review, although credit enhancement has increased for all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the transaction. The reserve fund has topped up to its required amount and there is excess spread in the transaction.

Our ratings on the class A1 and M1 notes are linked to the issuer credit rating of the cross-currency swap provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), plus one notch.

We have lowered to 'BBB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class M2a and M2b notes, and lowered to 'BB- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1a and B1b notes, following our updated cash flow analysis (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

Based on our credit and cash flow analysis, along with the recent performance of the transaction, we have lowered to 'B- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B2 notes. This tranche does not pass our cash flow stress scenario at a 'B' level, however, and in our view there is a low risk of default in the near term.

CREDIT STABILITY

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). However, the scenarios that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in the ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in our credit stability criteria.

We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels, as there are a number of downside risks for nonconforming borrowers. These include inflation, weak economic growth, high unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Money Partners Securities 4 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Money Partners Ltd. and Money Partners Loans Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Money Partners Securities 4 PLC

GBP351.75 Million And EUR388.95 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

M2a BBB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

M2b BBB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

B1a BB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B1b BB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B2 B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A1a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A1b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

M1a A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

M1b A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg