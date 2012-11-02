(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

Rating Action

As we previously announced on Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on Turkish City of Istanbul. The ratings were subsequently withdrawn at Istanbul's request. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was stable.

Rationale

The rating on Istanbul reflected our view that the city's operating revenue flexibility is limited and that it lacks predictability about future intergovernmental reforms in Turkey's developing and unbalanced system of intergovernmental relations. It also reflected the city's sizable capital needs and management's adherence to aggressive spending policies, which have resulted in mounting debt and debt service, and consequent liquidity pressures.

However, Istanbul's role as the financial and commercial center in the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B; local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3; Turkey national scale trAA+/--/trA-1), and strong growth prospects, supported the rating. The city also has a very strong operating performance, a relatively gradual debt repayment schedule, and a large asset base.

At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was stable, reflecting our opinion that Istanbul would continue to post a very strong operating performance, supported by economic growth. It also reflected our view that the city would continue its ambitious capital-spending program, and that this would lead to deficits after capital accounts financed largely with long-term, amortizing debts. Therefore, despite the increase in debt, we considered that increased revenues and the smooth amortizing schedule would likely prevent further increases in the city's high debt service.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Istanbul (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Istanbul (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating NR BB-/Stable/--