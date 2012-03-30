(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Sungro Seeds Limited (SSL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of SSL and Sungro Research Limited while arriving at the ratings.

The ratings are constrained by volatility in the domestic vegetable seed industry and SSL's high working capital requirements, led by high inventory levels, which could translate into liquidity pressures. The ratings are also constrained by intense competition in the industry as well as by risks of adverse agro-climatic conditions, any change in the consumption preference, and regulatory risks pertaining to the successful roll out of the transgenic technology in food crops.

In FY11 (financial year ending March), overall inventory days increased to 377 from 149 due to poor off-take of seeds in SSL's core markets led by adverse climatic conditions and higher production. As a result, the company continued to report negative operating cash flow in FY11 of INR46.7m (FY10: negative INR43m).

The ratings also factor in the decade-long track record of SSL and its founders in the domestic hybrid and open pollination vegetable seed industry. The company has a robust network of seed growers (FY11: over 2,000) across the northern, western and southern India and a strong market position in certain vegetable seeds. The northern and eastern regions of the country constitute major markets for the company. Its market share for cauliflower, radish, carrot and brinjal in FY11 was 18%, 20%, 16% and 30%, respectively.

The ratings also reflect financial support in the form of inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) available from group companies, particularly Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co Ltd (Mahyco, 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable), and SSL's access to research and development (R&D) expertise of Mahyco. In March 2012, the company paid off INR147m interest-bearing ICDs using proceeds from shares issued to existing shareholders. As a result, total adjusted debt reduced to INR234m in FY12 till date from INR403.5m in FY11.

Over FY08-FY11, the company registered a CAGR of 3.8% in overall revenues to reach INR449.6m in FY11 and its EBITDA margins improved to 10.5% from 10.2%. This was due to increased proportion of overall hybrids and a decline in operating costs as a percentage of sales. Fitch expects SSL's liquidity to improve over the short to medium, largely from an improvement in interest costs and operating profitability. The latter is likely to be driven by revenue growth in the high-margin hybrids seeds segment.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is an improvement in SSL's EBIDTA margins and cash conversion cycle, leading to interest coverage (EBITDA/interest: 1.6x in FY11) of above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest coverage of below 1.5x on a sustained basis due to lower-than-expected revenue growth, fall in margins and/or an adverse change in cash conversion cycle may result in a ratings downgrade.

SSL was established and registered in 1973 in the state of Jammu Kashmir. Since inception, it has been engaged in R&D, production and marketing of vegetable seeds.

Rating actions on SSL:

National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR100m term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

INR85m fund-based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

INR10m non-fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'